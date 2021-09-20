As of Monday, there were 65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County over the last three days, for a seven-day rolling average of 24.6 new daily cases. That is a 63 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 11 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County over the past three days, for a pandemic total of 310.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 4,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days, according to the state. The state had 641 hospitalized patients on Monday, with seven new deaths reported. To date, 18,069 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 66.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 64 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week, a number that has not moved up in roughly two weeks.
On Monday, the state reported administering 5,561 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open by appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (855) 262-5465.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling 413-429-2946. Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.