The vaccination rate dropped off dramatically early this summer, as cases fell and many who wanted a shot celebrated their status as fully vaccinated.
But vaccinations picked up as cases did, and have held relatively steady through the summer months.
Over the course of August, the seven-day rolling average of new doses fluctuated between 9,000 and 11,000. Last week, the state administered nearly 70,000 doses in total.
That’s well below last spring, when the state was administering that many doses in a given day. But it’s enough to ensure that the state’s vaccination rate continues to tick up. According to state data, almost two-thirds of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated – and that rate includes ineligible children.
Meanwhile, there are signs the number could go up, or at least hold steady. Across the country, surges in case counts this summer have been linked to increases in vaccinations. Even in Berkshire County, Fairview Hospital has shifted from offering walk-in shots to appointment-only, citing increased demand and resources. (Walk-in doses are still available at testing sites in Pittsfield and North Adams, as well as some pharmacies.)
But new vaccinations have not kept pace with cases, which continue to climb in the Berkshires and across the state.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death in the past week. To date, the county has 304 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 207 over the past week, to 7,474. The most recent 14-day test positivity rate reported for the county was 2.6 percent, as of Aug. 31.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 62 new confirmed deaths were reported in the past week, pushing the statewide total to 17,909 as of Thursday. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 10,730, to 714,691.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 72 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 63 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shot elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
MASS OUTPACES NATION: Massachusetts continues to beat the country overall in vaccinations. By the end of August, 72 percent of residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 62 percent of the country as a whole, according to state data. The state has a leg up especially with kids: 68 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds in Massachusetts are vaccinated, the state say, compared to just 50 percent across the country.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the past 14 days.
Adams: 436; 46
Alford: Fewer than 5; fewer than 5
Becket: 80; fewer than 5
Cheshire: 150; 6
Clarksburg: 56; 7
Dalton: 340; 27
Egremont: 23; fewer than 5
Florida: 19; 0
Great Barrington: 517; 20
Hancock: 18; 0
Hinsdale: 79; fewer than 5
Lanesborough: 125; fewer than 5
Lee: 373; 18
Lenox: 275; 14
Monterey: 27; fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 6; 0
New Ashford: 5; 0
New Marlborough: 28; 0
North Adams: 739; 40
Otis: 70; fewer than 5
Peru: 13; 0
Pittsfield: 3,308; 159
Richmond: 44; fewer than 5
Sandisfield: 42; 0
Savoy: 21; fewer than 5
Sheffield: 132; fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 81; fewer than 5
Tyringham: 9; 0
Washington: 14; fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 47; 0
Williamstown: 319; 11
Windsor: 25; 0
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 219,509,389, with 4,548,294 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 39,672,736 cases and 644,761 deaths.
Across the world, more than 5.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 372 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 609 people are hospitalized, 162 are in intensive care units and 100 are on ventilators.
COVID-19 VACCINES: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
Appointments now are available seven days a week for walk-ins at the testing sites at 505 East St. in Pittsfield and 98 Church St. in North Adams. Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Pittsfield and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Adams.
In South County, Fairview Hospital is administering vaccinations on-site at the hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 855-262-5465.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that’s the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.