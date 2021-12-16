Should restaurants in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge require proof of vaccination? Tri-Town Health weighs the pros and cons

LEE — If you are dining out in three South County towns, should you be asked to provide proof of a COVID vaccination card?
The Tri-Town Health Boards have started exploring whether to recommend a vaccination requirement for restaurants in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.
At its monthly meeting Wednesday, Tri-Town included a preliminary, informal discussion suggested by its chair, Dr. Charles Kenny, on whether to schedule a special meeting on the proposal suggested by a retired area physician.
The story so far
First, members voted unanimously to maintain the agency’s previously approved masking directive for indoor public spaces in the three towns. That directive also offers guidance for events:
• Masking will not be required for small-scale indoor events of 500 people or fewer if the event can achieve full-vaccination-rate status, or attendees provide the venue, upon request, a negative COVID test result within 48 hours before the event.
• The directive does not require establishments and/or venues to cancel events, but rather strongly encourages compliance to protect the public and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
• Establishments and venues reserve the legal authority to implement any COVID-19 safety standard that is more stringent than local and state laws.
What's at stake now
• The vaccination card requirement for indoor dining was advocated by retired Pittsfield internist Dr. Charles Wohl, of Lenox, a guest speaker invited by Lenox Board of Health Chair Dianne Romeo.
But, it encountered skepticism from two town officials and outright opposition from business groups representing the restaurants.
Wohl noted that he and his wife were surprised when they entered a Lenox restaurant with live music and offered their cards, only to be told the vaccination proof was unnecessary.
“I got very, very nervous,” he said. “All the patrons were unmasked, mostly not eating or drinking, talking loudly, well within 6 feet of each other.” Wohl did not identify the restaurant, but stated that he felt unsafe.
He noted that the area’s performance venues require proof of vaccination cards, as well as masking.
“In a county with a high transmission rate, the notion of walking into a roomful of loudly talking, unmasked people, two-thirds of whom are not fully vaccinated against the omicron variant, will be a very scary proposition next month,” Wohl predicted, cautioning that some people are likely to avoid indoor dining.
So far, 27 percent of Americans 18 and older (in Massachusetts, 30 percent) have received a booster, considered essential for protection against the rapidly spreading variant.
Key players
“It’s going to be very difficult to enforce,” said Marybeth Mitts, chair of the Lenox Select Board. Restaurants would have to choose whether to designate a staffer to check vaccination cards, since that is not something the town could take up, she noted. But, Mitts agreed that Wohl’s suggestion “makes a lot of sense, but it will put somewhat of a burden on the restaurants. We can only hope that restaurants will voluntarily engage.”
Stockbridge Select Board Chair Roxanne McCaffrey said that “it’s unenforceable; very difficult in terms of a mandate” and would present a challenge to restaurants.
“It would be a huge burden on businesses in Lee, and I don’t think it would be helpful for our business community,” said Colleen Henry, chair of that town’s Chamber of Commerce. She acknowledged that restaurants voluntarily could take on the responsibility.
In Lenox, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Nacht reported that she had surveyed the town’s restaurant members.
“Overwhelmingly, they were against this kind of mandate,” she said. “They feel they would lose more business if they had this in place, and quite frankly, they don’t have the staffing to put someone at the door because of ‘the Great Resignation,’ and they’re just getting by as it is.”
Nacht suggested that restaurants voluntarily could choose to enhance their masking regulations and implement checks of vaccination cards.
What's next?
Members of the Tri-Town Health Boards voted unanimously in favor of a suggestion by Kenny, the chairman, to discuss the idea at a public meeting to be scheduled next month. By then, Kenny said, much more will be known about the omicron variant “so we can weigh in much more intelligently in that direction.”
Tri-Town Health Chair Jim Wilusz acknowledged that “it’s a very polarizing topic; it’s not getting easier. We’re all in this together, and there’s no borders in public health, so, we need to strengthen our relationships and partnerships, not further divide them.”