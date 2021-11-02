LEE — The Tri-Town Health Department has updated its COVID guidance for Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge to clarify its position on wedding venues.
The revisions to its pandemic directives, which Tri-Town emphasizes are not mandates since they can’t be enforced, include:
• Masking will not be required for small-scale indoor events of 500 people or less if the event can achieve full vaccination rate status, or attendees provide the venue upon request a negative COVID test result within 48 hours prior to the event.
• This directive does not require establishments and/or venues to cancel events but rather strongly encourages compliance to protect the public and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
• Establishments and venues reserve the legal authority to implement any COVID-19 safety standard that is more stringent than local and state laws.
At its meeting last week, the Tri-Town Boards of Health agreed to continue their directive supporting indoor masking at public spaces in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge. But the members also asked James Wilusz, the regional health agency’s executive director, to clarify the guidance for small-scale events such as weddings and other celebrations.
The revisions, issued Monday, were sent to the chambers of commerce in the three towns, town halls, and to all Tri-Town permit holders.
The original directive, issued Sept. 2 and updated on Sept. 22, also called for outdoor masking when social distancing isn't possible.
At that time, the department urged postponement of large outdoor events with a capacity of 5,000 or more. As a result, Founders Weekend in Lee, the Lenox Apple Squeeze and the Berkshire Botanical Garden's Harvest Festival were canceled.
Organizers for events under 5,000 capacity were asked to maintain masking and social distancing.
Restaurant, supermarket and retail compliance generally was strong, Wilusz said at last week’s meeting. But wedding venues asked Tri-Town to clarify how the directive applied to celebrations.