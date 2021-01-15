Tri-Town Health Department, the regional department serving Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge, is urging patience as confusion greets the slow-motion rollout of coronavirus vaccine countywide.
Responding to a “massive number” of inquiries from residents, Tri-Town Health Executive Director James Wilusz sent a message to community leaders on Thursday offering reassurance that “we hear their voices and we are all working hard.”
The message followed the listing on a state website of a vaccination clinic at the Berkshire Community College Field House that omitted language indicating it was only for first responders. More than 100 ineligible residents signed up for Thursday appointments but those were canceled after registrants were informed that the clinic was not open to the general public.
Area officials with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, the team coordinating the vaccination distribution, cautioned that the faulty signups complicated efforts by emergency workers to set up appointments.
“It’s going to be everyone’s turn,” said Laura Kittross, director of the association. “It’s just going to take us time to get there.”
In his message, Wilusz stated that “we are trying to get through this unprecedented time together and I know personally the level of anxiety everyone is facing is real from every corner of the county. People are still scared, frightened and confused as we move toward the next steps of vaccinations while still fighting community spread of COVID.”
“We all get it and nobody will be forgotten,” he wrote. “We ask that as we work through each priority group, there are requirements that are set by the state Department of Public Health and must be met prior to receiving your vaccination. To avoid confusion, we ask that you not register until you qualify within the current priority group.”
Under the state’s current priority chart, the first sizable segment of the general public to be vaccinated will be seniors 75 and older, but not until next month. For the rest of January, residents of congregate care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted-living centers will be next in line.
Some states have opened vaccination clinics to residents 65 and older, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the same approach, contributing to the confusion as individual states set a variety of different rules for the immediate future while vaccine distribution bottlenecks develop.
“We anticipate that as vaccines come, we should transition into next priority level very soon thereafter as fast as we can,” Wilusz said. “We want to assure you that the Berkshires is very prepared to take this large effort on. We still must rely on state and federal supplies as they come in.”
Members of the Berkshire legislative delegation are being contacted to advocate on behalf of the county, he pointed out.
“We hear your voices and you are not forgotten! Public Health officials and others are tirelessly advocating for you every day and we are laser-focused to end this pandemic and to get you access to the vaccine," Wilusz said. "We know it’s a hard ask but we ask you to bear with us a bit longer as we move through this unprecedented situation.”
More information is available online: