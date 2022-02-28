Time to unmask? Tri-Town Health expects to say so this week

Tri-Town Health, the regional agency serving Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge, is expected to withdraw its COVID-19 mask directive by the end of this week.
The health boards of each town will hold a joint remote meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to act on the recommendation by Tri-Town Health Executive Director James Wilusz to eliminate the indoor masking guidance, effective immediately. The agency’s permit holders would be notified directly, he said.
His proposal seeking the boards’ approval is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement Friday that Americans in low- and medium-risk counties no longer need to mask, as the omicron variant’s hospitalization rate has declined dramatically, Wilusz told The Eagle on Monday.
“We’re still getting inundated with calls, people asking questions,” he noted. The meeting to discuss revisions to the mask directive previously was scheduled for March 9. Wilusz suggested that the combined health boards take action this week “so we can all move on and be on the same page so there’s less confusion for everybody.”
As he has emphasized frequently that “the masking directive is not an enforceable requirement.” But, he credited restaurants and other businesses in the three towns for stepping up and following the masking recommendation.
“Most complied with the directive,” he said, “and that’s a really good reflection of the Tri-Town community coming together to do the right thing, especially when businesses are short-staffed already.”
He pointed out that other towns and school districts are dropping mask requirements, “so, I think our mask directive has served its purpose.”
Tri-Town adopted its directive in September, as concern mounted over rapidly rising cases of the COVID-19 delta variant. In late October, the health boards decided to maintain the guidance, with revisions and clarifications affecting smaller-scale events, such as weddings and other celebrations.
Pittsfield’s Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to immediately end a mask directive for indoor spaces, acting on the recommendation by city Health Department Director Andy Cambi.
The new CDC guidelines indicate that nearly 70 percent of Americans, including Berkshire County residents, now can stop wearing masks and no longer need to social distance or avoid crowded indoor spaces.
The recommendations no longer rely only on the number of cases in a community to determine the need for restrictions such as mask wearing. Instead, they ask local health officials to consider three measurements to assess risk: new COVID-related hospital admissions over the previous week; the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients; as well as new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the previous week.
Berkshire County is in the medium-risk category, the CDC’s interactive guidance states, meaning that people at high risk for severe illness should consult their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
People can choose to mask at any time, the CDC pointed out, and those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.