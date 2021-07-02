Still camping: Gilbergs keeping up the fun at Kutsher's Sports Academy (copy)

Two people at recreational summer camps have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tri-Town Health Department Executive Director Jim Wilusz, including one camper at Kutsher’s Sports Academy in Monterey, pictured here during its 2020 season. The other positive test took place before campers arrived. 

 EAGLE file photo

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to show that the Camp Mah-Kee-Nac positive test took place prior to the arrival of campers.

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 as recreational summer camps kick off.

The positive tests took place at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Stockbridge and Kutsher’s Sports Academy in Monterey.

The test among Camp Mah-Kee-Nac personnel came back positive before any campers arrived, the camp told The Eagle. 

The other positive test was in a camper at had arrived from out of state, said Tri Town Health Department Executive Director James Wilusz, who oversees a newly-formed South Berkshire public health collaborative that includes both towns.

Wilusz said local camps have committed more resources to safety, testing and quarantining this summer than the state requires.

“When the DPH changed mandates and COVID safety rules, a lot of the camps continued to commit to PCR testing and rapid testing,” said Wilusz. “I’m glad the camps are capturing these with the PCR testing. If they didn’t, it could get out of control quickly.”

The camps had factored quarantine and isolation into their safety plans, Wilusz said.

“They’re allowed to isolate and quarantine on site,” he said. “And the camps have enough space and staff to deal with that.”

He said contact tracing for the cases moved rapidly thanks to the region’s new health collaborative, which was started with nearly $4 million from the state. The collaborative has hired two full-time nurses.

“Those nurses were already on board, so we could move more quickly to accommodate the camps,” he said.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com.

and 510-207-2535.

