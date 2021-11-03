'They're ready to go be kids again': Vaccinations kick off for younger children in Berkshire County

Julie Brown vaccinated 10 kids Wednesday, including two of her own, without a single tear.
"I have some younger kids who are always worried about vaccinations, and they were actually excited about the COVID shot," she said. There were no crying fits or allergic reactions. "All the kids did fine."
Brown works as a nurse practitioner at the pediatric practice of Dr. Michael A. Fabrizio in Pittsfield. The practice gave out some of Berkshire County's first COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old, after federal approval.
As the county gears up for another vaccination campaign, this time giving newly authorized kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Brown said many of her patients are eager to be vaccinated. The practice has about 300 doses and already has scheduled appointments for the next few days.
"I think kids are worried about COVID," she said. "They don't understand it. It's scary. And all these things they can't do ... they're ready to go be kids again."
Recipients on Wednesday included Brown's kids: Cooper, 10, and Oliver, 8. Getting them vaccinated keeps them safe, Brown says, and it also helps her do her job protecting other people's children.
"Being a mom and a nurse practitioner, my patients trust me," she said. "Every single one of them asks me, 'Are you giving it to your kids?' And I wanted to make sure my kids were some of the first so my patients know that I feel it's safe and effective, and that it's really important to get vaccinated."
Pediatrician offices across the Berkshires will offer vaccines in the coming days and weeks, along with the presence of clinics at elementary schools and other vaccine providers.