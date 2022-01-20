Registration open for Saturday vaccine clinic at BCC

Registrations are being taken online for a vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at Berkshire Community College. Organizers say walk-ins will also be accepted.
The clinic, offered by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college's Paterson Field House at 1350 West St. in Pittsfield.
The collaborative will be providing first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for adults, as well as and first and second pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years.
To register, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.