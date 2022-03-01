Berkshire Health Systems patients will now be able to have two visitors at a time, in most cases, as the hospital system eases restrictions once more in light of dwindling COVID-19 cases.
“We are pleased to announce that BHS is taking cautious steps to reopen our facilities to the public,” Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer and chief quality officer at BHS, said in a news release Tuesday. “Our goal is to ensure the safety of each of our patients, while also enabling increased access to the healthcare programs and services that our community members need.”
The shift in visitation guidelines marks another sign that the coronavirus pandemic is receding from daily life. It comes as schools move to end masking requirements and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drops its masking recommendation for Berkshire County — though masks continue to be required in health care facilities.
Who can visit?
The two-visitor policy applies to non-COVID-19 patients who are not placed in critical care units. COVID-19 policies are stricter: Adult COVID-19 patients cannot have in-person visitors unless they are in critical care, in which case they can have visitation “through a window.” All COVID-19 patients can have video visits.
Pediatric COVID-19 patients can have a single parent or guardian visitor.
Non-COVID-19 patients in the emergency departments at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and the BMC North Adams campus can have one visitor.
How have the guidelines changed?
During the omicron surge, most patients had been allowed only one visitor at a time. Also, there were more restrictions on the timing and length of visits, particularly for the critical care unit, that now have been relaxed.
Why the change?
Visitation policies at the hospital system have shifted with the pandemic, having been restricted and relaxed alongside virus surges.
In early January, when there were more than 200 new cases each day, the hospital tightened its policies. Now, case counts have dropped to 30 new cases per day, and hospitalizations have returned to the single digits.
According to previous releases, the hospital system uses case levels, hospital conditions and guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC, which evolve with the state of the virus.
I need more information for a hospital visit
You can find detailed guidelines at berkshirehealthsystems.org/visitor-guidelines.