Waits persist for COVID-19 tests in Berkshires. One in five results coming back positive as cases surge

PITTSFIELD — Recent COVID-19 tests in the Berkshires are coming back positive at a higher rate than the pandemic as a whole – as cases surge and waits continue for access to tests.

In the last seven days, 19.2 percent of the roughly 5,000 tests conducted by Berkshire Medical Center detected the virus. That compares to 16.2 percent in the last 14 days and 11.3 percent for the entire pandemic.

Since Dec. 27, 1,165 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Berkshire County, according to the state Department of Public Health, and four people in the county have died since then of the disease.

Last Wednesday, a key measure of the disease’s spread — a 14-day average of daily cases per 100,000 population — hit a new high of 84.1 for the city of Pittsfield.

It has only risen since. On Saturday, that number rose to 106.1. By comparison, its high point last January, amid a surge of cases in Pittsfield, was 81.9.

Meantime, waits for testing persist.

“We do expect our testing centers will continue to be busy and the wait time for a test is out several days due to the volume we are experiencing,” said Michael Leary, the hospital’s spokesman. “We ask for patience as we try to increase our testing capabilities.”

One Berkshires resident said she faced a 16-day wait for a test when she called BMC on Dec. 23.

The wait time for tests rose before and after the Thanksgiving week, The Eagle reported, and both the arrival of the holiday season and the omicron variant appears to have contributed to backlogs in testing.

State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, said that local testing centers have been stretching to accommodate heavy demand, but have struggled to keep up.

“That’s been a real problem, and it’s been that way for better than a month,” Barrett said. “It was a perfect storm of high demand. The health care system is being stressed out.”

Leary said that in the weeks before the December holidays, the wait time for a test was “a few days much of the time.”

The hospital at that time was conducting about 4,500 tests a week, he said, with a positivity rate averaging 10 to 12 percent.

BMC’s testing centers accept calls from people seeking appointments whether they show symptoms of the coronavirus or not.

Two sessions this week that will offer BinaxNOW rapid tests filled up quickly Monday, when posted online by the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative.

Community Health Programs continues to operate a mobile health unit van. All this week, by appointment the van will be offering testing in the morning and vaccines in the afternoon from the program’s Great Barrington office, at 444 Stockbridge Road. (Visit its website for times and details, or call 413-528-0457 to make an appointment.)

CHP plans to send the van back to North County on Jan. 12 and 25, according to Barrett.

Gov. Charlie Baker has complained that the federal government has not done enough to make rapid test kits available to Massachusetts. Across the state, pharmacies sold out on their supplies of rapid-test kits over the holidays.

Leary, of BMC, said that in the past two weeks, the hospital conducted over 9,000 tests, a higher than normal volume that he linked to both the holiday season and the arrival of the more transmissible omicron variant.

Still, the number of people hospitalized at BMC with COVID-19 are down from a year ago, when vaccines were just rolling out.

And those who are hospitalized are generally less sick than patients receiving care last January, Leary said.

Vaccine clinics

The Berkshire Public Health Alliance and its local partners plan additional vaccine clinics early this month. To register, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.

– On Jan. 8, a clinic will be held at the Patterson Field House at Berkshire Community College, 1350 West St. in Pittsfield, for anyone now eligible for vaccines and boosters. That includes adults, children 12 and older and the newest age group to be cleared for inoculation, those aged 5 to 11 years old. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna boosters for adults and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11.

– On Jan. 14, a clinic will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at the field house at Williams College, at 82 Latham St. in Williamstown. The clinic is only for those 12 and over, including adults. The hours may be extended depending on registration, according to Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance.