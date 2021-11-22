WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Anyone entering any indoor public space now will have to wear a mask, after the Board of Health issued a directive Monday to do so.

Also, wearing masks outside is mandatory if people can't social distance at least 6 feet from others. The masks also have to be the kind that prevent the spread of COVID-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, like double-layered cloth or surgical masks. Exemptions will be given for those with medical conditions, as long a they have a doctor's notice.

The board also is requiring that signs be posted at all public entrances.

The panel said rising coronavirus cases in the state and Berkshires prompted a vote at its previous meeting to upgrade its mask-wearing advisory to a directive.

As of Monday, the county's caseload rose 58 percent from two weeks ago for a seven-day rolling average of 67.7 new daily cases, according to state data. Local health officials say they are seeing mostly mild related illness in those with symptoms.

The board is relying on data that shows masks to be effective in reducing the spread.

"It has been shown, unquestionably, that use of facial coverings and social distancing have reduced or prevented the transmission of the virus," the board's directive says.

It also says the data shows that the shots are "the most effective form of protection against the virus."

About 80 percent of county residents have received COVID-19 shots, though this rate could be higher if new residents had been vaccinated in their home states.

Board Chairman Earl Moffatt did not immediately return calls seeking comment.