Your guide to COVID-19 testing in the Berkshires this holiday season

Trying to get a COVID-19 test? You’re not alone.
With omicron spreading and the holiday season here, testing demand has spiked across the country.
Here’s The Eagle’s guide to getting a test in Berkshire County.
1. Berkshire Health Systems testing sites will be open, but be prepared for waits
The Berkshire Health Systems testing sites in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington will remain open through most of the holidays.
Appointments can be made by phone at 855-262-5465.
You will not be able to get a test on Christmas Day at any of those locations. But the Pittsfield and North Adams sites will be open for regular hours — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — on every other day.
The Great Barrington center will be open for regular hours — 7:30 a.m. to noon — on every day except Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Testing centers are located at 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square, Pittsfield; 98 Church St., North Adams, next to the city library; and 475 Main St., Great Barrington, next to the Police Department.
Note that wait times for appointments have increased amid high demand. As of Monday morning, the centers were booking out to Thursday, according to the hospital system.
“We are at or near our capacity for testing and the demand is very high these weeks,” said Mike Leary, spokesperson for the hospital. “We are attempting to open as many slots as possible based on current staffing. We ask the public to be patient as all testing sites across the state and nation are experiencing high demand.”
Walgreens and CVS also perform appointment-only testing, which can be reserved, if available, through their websites.
2. Get your rapid tests
Gov. Charlie Baker has urged people to take rapid tests ahead of family gatherings. Even though rapid antigen testing does not catch cases quite as early as PCR testing, the two-in-one kits can come in especially handy before meeting up.
You can take the tests almost anywhere — all you need is a flat surface! — and get results within 10 to 15 minutes. That means families can all test minutes before walking into a relative’s house.
The best place to get them is local pharmacies. Step inside or call in advance to see if they have tests. No need to bother the pharmacist — the front counter will know, since they’re over-the-counter products.
Consider buying only as many as you need right now. For months now, the tests have flown off the shelves, and your neighbors may need some too.
Bonus tip: prepare for winter.
Tests purchased online, including the $14 kits from Walmart, may not arrive until after Christmas or even later. Consider buying some anyway, if you manage to find them in stock. You may want them in January or February, when experts expect cases to increase, or later in the winter.
But don’t forget that health insurance reimbursement for tests will kick in next year and probably won’t apply retroactively. If you plan to get your insurer to reimburse the cost of the kits, wait until January for more details about that program.
3. Look for other options
The state offers a list of testing centers, which you can filter based on the kind of test you want, how far you’re willing to drive and whether you’re symptomatic. Check that list out at mass.gov/info-details/find-a-covid-19-test.
You may also be able to get a test through Community Health Program's Mobile Health Unit. See the schedule at chpberkshires.org/mobile and call 413-528-0457 to schedule an appointment.
CHP patients can also get tests by appointment at CHP practice locations.
A dozen municipalities in the Berkshires now have free rapid tests from the commonwealth, intended for low-income residents.
Those cities and towns are: Adams, Clarksburg, Florida, Great Barrington, Hinsdale, Mount Washington, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Savoy, West Stockbridge and Williamstown.
Many municipalities are turning distribution over to their councils on aging, or social services agencies. If purchasing tests would be a financial burden, check with your municipality to see if you can get one.
Check with your local public health officials to see if they are offering extra testing options, such as rapid testing clinics in Sheffield and Lee by the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative.
4. Don’t forget: tests can be wrong. Other prevention measures are still important.
It’s a common story, now: the rapid tests before the party came back negative, but the virus spread through the gathering anyway.
That’s because rapid antigen tests such as BinaxNow, also called “lateral flow” tests, can give you a negative result just hours before you become infectious. It’s even possible that you could have symptoms, test negative and turn infectious later that same day.
“If you are symptomatic and negative, although it means you’re [probably] not contagious at that moment, be very cautious,” tweeted epidemiologist Michael Mina. “Quarantine even if possible and test the next morning or that night. (Sometimes even longer.)"
That doesn’t mean skip the family gathering. That just means take other precautions, if you’re trying to avoid bringing the virus home to an older parent or an immunocompromised family member.
The first step is to get vaccinated — or boosted, if you’re already fully vaccinated. Booster protection kicks in quickly, and is effective against omicron infections, so track down a shot if you can get one.
Another step could be to avoid large parties ahead of your family gathering. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, says his department cancelled its holiday party to avoid spread. Ed Yong, a science writer for The Atlantic, cancelled his birthday party for the same reason.
Finally, upgrade your mask. Experts largely recommend ditching the basic cloth mask in favor of a surgical mask, KN95 or N95 — just watch out for counterfeits. A cloth mask can work if it has more than just one layer, so consider putting a surgical mask underneath or adding a filter.
If you’re flying, be careful. But don’t cancel that trip, says Jha.
“Planes are not particularly dangerous,” he told NPR. “Domestic travel, I think over the holiday season for vaccinated, boosted people, I think it's pretty reasonable to do."