Williams College officials monitoring COVID-19 infections as students return to campus for new semester

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College officials are carefully monitoring the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has arrived with students returning for the winter session.
Since campus reopened Sunday, 40 student infections have been found, according to college spokesman Jim Reische. He added that college officials are checking the rates frequently because of the potential for quick increases in positive test results.
“We’re expecting increases through the week,” Reische said. In all, 2,030 students are expected to return to campus for the winter session, just as the omicron variant is surging across the country.
When students arrive, they are administered a COVID test, then isolated in their dorm. Within 72 hours they have to take another COVID test. If both tests show they are not infected, they are free to eat in dining halls and visit with others.
If a student tests positive, they are isolated in other quarters and monitored for the severity of symptoms.
So far, symptoms have been mild among the infected, Reische said.
This week all classes are remote. The current plan has classes moving to in-person next week, but that is subject to change, depending on the infection rate.
“We’re working on a variety of scenarios for varying degrees of infection,” Reische noted. “Our concern is controlling the spread — we don’t want the rate of infections to impede our ability to do what we have to do.”
Williams College requires booster shots for all eligible members of the college community. Effective Feb. 1, all students, faculty and staff must submit proof of their vaccination status before being allowed access to campus.
Masks are required inside campus buildings including public spaces. They are not required outdoors, but unvaccinated people should mask outdoors whenever social distancing is not possible.
All students must test twice a week. Vaccinated faculty and staff must test once each week. Those who have not yet completed vaccinations or who are exempted must test twice weekly.
Most campus buildings and programs are closed to visitors, except for the Williams College Museum of Art, and the Sawyer and Schow Libraries.
Reische noted that if the infection rate rises dramatically, other measures could be put in place to further control the spread.