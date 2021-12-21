Williams, MCLA will require booster vaccine shot for all for spring semester

Williams College and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will require students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots for the next semester.
Both colleges had been requiring community members to show proof of full vaccination — either two mRNA doses or one Johnson & Johnson shot. Both cited the circumstances of the pandemic, though only MCLA pointed explicitly to the omicron variant.
"With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus community remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the Spring 2022 semester," wrote Gina Puc, vice president for strategic initiatives at MCLA, in a letter to students.
Williams College President Maud Mandel said the college's decision was "based on careful consideration of public health research."
MCLA made its announcement on Friday, following the Williams announcement on Thursday.
In her announcement, Puc pointed to the mandate at the Massachusetts State University system and "a growing number of colleges and universities across the country and Commonwealth."
The MCLA mandate goes into effect Jan. 14. Williams College students will be required to show proof by Feb. 1.
Both colleges said that students currently ineligible for the booster will be required to get their additional dose once they become eligible.
Williams plans to offer vaccine clinics on campus after its holiday break, Mandel wrote.
Both college leaders celebrated the success of their fall semesters.
"Your diligent attention to vaccination, testing, masking and social distancing requirements — and your care for each other — allowed us to experience a vibrant, fully in-person fall semester together that is as close to 'normal' as we’ve had in quite some time," Mandel wrote.