LENOX — In a sign of the county’s hospitality industry revival, Canyon Ranch Lenox announced Friday that it will reopen to guests on March 30, just ahead of Easter weekend, following a three-month shutdown because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
However, Managing Director Mindi Morin pointed out that the high-end resort will continue to follow state regulations affecting travelers, as well as health protocols developed in collaboration with an in-house medical team.
According to state requirements, guests from 49 higher-risk states must provide proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours ahead of arrival in order to be exempt from 10-day quarantine rules. The only lower-risk state is Hawaii, as well as the territory of Puerto Rico.
If not obtained before entry to Massachusetts, a test may be obtained after arrival. However, such arriving travelers must immediately begin the 10-day quarantine until a negative test result has been received.
The regulations at Canyon Ranch also call for continued use of masks, daily temperature checks and capacity limits for group classes and programming.
Because of the shutdown that began Jan. 4, an undisclosed number of Canyon Ranch employees were furloughed, though they were offered continued medical, dental and vision benefits, Morin said.
Last year, after a 4 1/2-month shutdown, the resort reopened on July 23 and continued operating with reduced staffing until after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
As of mid-2019, it had employed 600 people. In late August 2020, the resort filed layoff notices with the state for 228 staffers.
Information on rehiring plans for the upcoming reopening was not immediately available.
In pre-pandemic times, the resort could accommodate 200 guests in its two-story inn with 126 rooms and suites. During the pandemic, lodging destinations had been restricted to reduced capacity.
According to the resort’s website, room rates starting March 30 range from $660 to $1,320 per night, plus a resort fee and taxes. There’s a two-night minimum for weekends.