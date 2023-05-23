Correction

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the GE work permit issued by the EPA for the Rest of River cleanup plan of the Housatonic River. A story in Tuesday’s Eagle incorrectly listed the the Berkshire Environmental Action Team as a party to the lawsuit.

Also, the Rest of River Municipal Committee itself was not a signatory of the Settlement Agreement. Two stories in Tuesday’s Eagle incorrectly suggested otherwise.

