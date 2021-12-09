• Peter Bernard, director of the Massachusetts Grower Advocacy Council, is opposed to further restrictions on marijuana sales in the state, and has filed a nonsense bill calling for restrictions on the alcohol industry to underscore his point. His position was taken out of context in a story about marijuana sales that was published in Thursday’s edition.
• The last line of a story about speeding problems on Swamp Road in Richmond was cut off in midsentence in Thursday’s edition. The full sentence should read: According to Eagle archives, the Swamp-Lenox roads intersection was the scene of frequent crashes, some resulting in fatalities, until the state installed the four-way overhead flashing signals a few years ago.