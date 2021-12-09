Insurrections loyal to then-President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. In a 68-page ruling, a three-judge panel has tossed aside Trump's various arguments for blocking, through executive privilege, records that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection regards as vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.