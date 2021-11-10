LEE — A tractor-trailer carrying a concrete structure flipped on its side Wednesday morning at the on ramp of the Lee exit for the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The driver of the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, according to a State Police trooper at the scene.
The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. First responders are still working to remove the concrete structure, and both the on and off ramps at the Lee exit remain closed to vehicle traffic.
This story will be updated.