PITTSFIELD — City police are reminding business owners to train employees about how to act during a robbery, and encouraging them to install surveillance cameras in the wake of two incidents on Monday.
A person made off with an unspecified amount of cash about 6:10 a.m. Monday after walking into the Lipton Mart at 320 West Housatonic St. and demanding money, a Pittsfield police spokesman said.
And later that day, just before 5 p.m., someone tried to rob Vong's Thai Cuisine at 157 Seymour St., said Lt. Gary Traversa in a statement released Tuesday. That person also walked in and demanded money, but Traversa said "none was turned over," leaving the suspect to flee on foot empty handed.
Traversa said the suspects in both incidents were unarmed and neither displayed a weapon. No one was injured. The release did not indicate whether police believe it was the same person at both locations.
"Local business owners should be aware of these incidents and educate their staff that the safety of workers and public are a priority during such occurrences," Traversa said, adding that targeted employees should call 911 "as soon as possible. Properly functioning security and camera systems are also hugely beneficial."
Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department detective bureau at 413-448-9705. Witnesses may also reach the bureau's anonymous tips line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and a message to TIP411 (847411).