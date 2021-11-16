$15,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in 1974 murder of North Adams woman

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the 1974 murder of a North Adams woman.
The body of Kim Benoit, 18, was found on an embankment alongside the Deerfield River in Florida on Nov. 16, 1974. She had been reported missing earlier that month, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
The DA's office has put $10,000 toward the reward and the Benoit family has contributed $5,000.
Benoit was born and raised in North Adams, attended local schools, and lived on the west side of the city before she disappeared.
The Berkshire DA's Office recently added a contract investigator to analyze case data, receive and prioritize phone tips for unresolved homicides, and prepare and prioritize information in advance of investigative operations.
“Our hearts are with the Benoit family as another year goes by without resolution," Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the release. "My office, the State Police and the North Adams Police have not forgotten Kim or her family and have never stopped investigating her murder."
Harrington said the reward is designed to pry loose new information.
“I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure they deserve,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.