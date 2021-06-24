PITTSFIELD — A jury has found a 17-year-old from Pittsfield guilty of aggravated rape of a child with force and attempted extortion, the Berkshire District Attorney's office announced Thursday.
Dylan Welch, 17, was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at an unidentified wooded area in the city on Oct. 14, 2019, according to a press release issued by a spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. The girl suffered serious injuries. Welch was tried as a youthful offender.
Judge Joan McMenemy, first justice of the Berkshire County Juvenile Court, presided over Welch's trial, which began on June 14. The jury on Thursday found Welch, who will be sentenced later, not guilty of assault with intent to rape, said spokesman Andy McKeever.
Harrington commended her staff and the victim.
“I am proud of my team’s work on this case to hold this defendant accountable for the physical and mental harm he caused a young woman. The victim showed incredible bravery throughout the life of this case, and it means so much to my office that we were able to secure a guilty verdict on her behalf,” she said in the statement. “The victim had to wait a long time for justice because of the COVID pandemic. I thank the court for their work to safely resume jury trials, restoring the cornerstone of our justice system, and we look forward to continuing the pursuit of justice for victims.”