2 seriously injured after motorcycle strikes car on State Road in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Two people suffered serious injuries when a motorcycle struck a car early Saturday morning on State Road in Great Barrington, according to a news release from the Great Barrington Police Department.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., Great Barrington police, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS and New Marlborough Ambulance responded to numerous 911 calls about the accident, which happened in from of the Sunoco gas station. Authorities on scene determined that a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle operated by Kevin Barry of Woodmere, N.Y., struck a 2020 Subaru Legacy operated by John Angelini of Great Barrington. As a result of the crash, Barry and his passenger, Gina Barry, also of Woodmere, N.Y., suffered serious injuries.
A LifeStar helicopter was requested to respond and landed in the parking lot of the Four Brothers Pizza restaurant on Stockbridge Road. Gina Barry was transported by LifeStar to Baystate Medical Center and Kevin Barry was transported to Berkshire Medical Center. Angelini was uninjured.
As a result of the initial investigation on scene, Kevin Barry was cited for driving in the breakdown lane and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He will be summoned to appear at Southern Berkshire District court at a later date. The crash is under investigation by Officer Sam Stolzar and Officer Brandon Messina.