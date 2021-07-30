PITTSFIELD — A city man will spend up to three and a half years in state prison after pleading guilty in Superior Court to illegally possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Judge John Agostini accepted the plea agreement prosecutors agreed to offer David Moody, 28, of Pittsfield. Per the terms of the deal, Moody will serve two and a half to three and a half years in state prison, a spokesman for District Attorney Andrea Harrington's office said Friday.

Moody and Laquan M. Johnson were arrested April 30, 2020 in connection with a shooting on Glenwood Avenue. Authorities reported no injuries. Police said five shots were fired, and officers located five 9 mm shell casings in the road nearby.

Based on an interview with a witness shortly after the incident, police put out an alert for a gray, four-door Honda Civic that had been seen turning onto Stoddard Avenue. When authorities stopped the vehicle, Johnson was driving and Moody was in the passenger seat. Police said an illegal firearm was found inside the vehicle.