SPRINGFIELD — A sex offender from Pittsfield is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for skipping the state without notifying authorities.
Jarrett Woodruff, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Springfield to a single count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Woodruff was convicted in August 2018, in Central Berkshire District Court, of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
Though he was sentenced to 251 days in prison, he had been incarcerated pretrial for that amount of time, so, he was placed on probation. A condition of his release was to register as a sex offender.
Because Woodruff was homeless, he was required to reregister every 30 days with his local police department, court files show. But, Woodruff, while still on probation, fled to Ohio without notifying authorities or registering as a sex offender there.
In February 2019, Woodruff was charged in Massachusetts with another offense related to the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old child. He later fled Ohio to Georgia, again without registering his whereabouts, and was arrested in Dunwoody, a city in DeKalb County.
As agents closed in, Woodruff tried to get away by climbing onto a balcony of a neighboring apartment, but was caught after he jumped to the ground.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant of the U.S. attorney's Springfield branch office is prosecuting Woodruff's case. As a Level 3 sex offender, Woodruff faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.
U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni set March 14 for Woodruff's sentencing.