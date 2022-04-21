A man who sued a Pittsfield police officer for shooting him in 2017 has died. But his family vows to follow through with the claim

PITTSFIELD — A man who filed a $1 million lawsuit after being shot by a Pittsfield Police officer has died, but court filings indicate the man's family wants the lawsuit to carry on.

Mark Marauszwski died on April 8, according to court filings, just over two years after he sued Officer Martin Streit in U.S. District Court. His lawsuit alleged Streit violated Marauszwski's constitutional rights and used excessive force when he shot Marauszwski in January 2017.

In his lawsuit, Marauszwski said he was hospitalized for more than a week after the shooting, and still suffers both physical and mental trauma as a result. It was not clear whether his death was in any way related to those injuries.

In an April 14 filing, his attorney said the family "expressed interest in pursuing [the claim]," but needs time to identify who will administer Marauszwski's estate.

Attorney James Haynes sought more time to complete discovery in light of Marauszwski's death, but that request was denied by Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson this month, according to federal court filings. Haynes did not immediately return an email or phone call seeking comment.

A mediation hearing in January failed to make significant progress toward settling the case before a trial.

Marauszwski fled from a traffic stop Jan. 25, 2017, leading police on a "a brief, low-speed car chase" that ended with the shooting in Springside Park, according to court documents.

During his trial on charges connected with the incident, Marauszwski testified that he tried to flee the park via a back road and continue toward Lanesborough. But after realizing he made a mistake, he testified, he turned to drive back down to the parking lot on Springside Avenue and surrender.

Streit testified that Marauszwski's vehicle accelerated toward him, and he fired two shots at the vehicle's windshield after yelling commands to stop.

According to the lawsuit, Marauszwski was shot in the hand, arm and chest. The suit further alleges that Streit fired a third shot through a side window of Marauszwski's vehicle after it came to a stop.

Streit also testified that he believed fellow Officer Darren Derby had been struck by Marauszwski's vehicle just before he fired, but Derby testified that the vehicle had not hit him.

Marauszwski was acquitted by a jury of assault charges pressed against him for allegedly driving his car toward the officers, but was convicted of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and failure to stop for a police officer.