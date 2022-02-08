A North Adams man faces animal cruelty charge after allegedly putting Max, an indoor therapy cat, outside to die

NORTH ADAMS — "Demand severe consequences and eviction for therapy cat murderer in North Adams," reads a recent Change.org petition with more than 700 signatures that is circulating on social media.
So, what happened?
A resident of Ashland Park is facing a charge of cruelty to animals after a house cat, Max, died.
Video security camera footage in the building showed someone taking Max from the seventh floor of the public housing complex to the ground floor and releasing him outside Feb. 1, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood. Police did not see the man strike the cat, he said.
Max, who was an indoor cat, was found dead a few days later and taken to North County Veterinary Hospital for examination.
Police have filed paperwork to summon Richard LaVigne Jr. to court on animal cruelty and larceny charges, and because it is a criminal case, Wood said that he can't share the full police report publicly.
"I did not kill that cat," LaVigne told The Eagle on Tuesday. He declined to comment further.
No court date has been set. Northern Berkshire District Court did not yet have the case formally entered in its system as of Tuesday.
The petition, which does not name LaVigne, remembered Max as a beloved pet.
"Max was someone's therapy pet and was very loved and adored by many tenants in the Ashland building," it reads.