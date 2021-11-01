How a hug in a bar led a North Adams man to be held as a danger to his community

NORTH ADAMS — Surveillance video shows that when two men saw each other at the Key West, a North Adams bar, they embraced.
A week later, the aftermath of that hug has landed Aaron Chappell, 32, in pretrial custody for up to four months.
A Northern Berkshire District Court judge agreed Monday with the state’s claim that Chappell presents a danger to the community, despite assurances from his attorney that he is not a violent person, has a steady work history and has cooperated with police.
North Adams police found their way to Chappell while investigating a shooting late Oct. 23 outside a State Street building near the bar. Last week, police charged 25-year-old Isaiah J. Calderon — the man Chappell was seen greeting and drinking with at the Key West — with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted breaking and entering, among other counts.
They allege Calderon fired into a second-floor apartment at 145 State St. after arguing with a former girlfriend who lives in the building. A dangerousness hearing regarding Calderon was rescheduled from Monday to Friday at the request of his attorney, Jill Sheldon, who had not been able to meet with him before Monday’s session.
No gun was located when Calderon was found and arrested early Oct. 24 in a traffic stop in Adams. According to a prosecutor, between the shooting incident and his arrest, Calderon and a woman companion visited Chappell at his East Quincy Street apartment. After obtaining a search warrant, police found two 9 mm handguns in Chappell’s home.
Chappell was arraigned Friday on charges of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card; possession of a large capacity feeding device for a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and improper storage of firearms.
Tests are being conducted to determine whether either of the guns found in Chappell's apartment fired the six rounds police say were discharged Oct. 23 outside the State Street building. No one was injured in the shooting.
Chappell’s attorney, Joseph Colonna of Pittsfield, told Vrabel in court Monday that his client insists the two guns that Chappell possessed, albeit illegally, were not used in the shooting on State Street. “Mr. Chappell is adamant that those weapons never left the boxes that they were in,” Colonna said. Further, he said the state’s other arguments that Chappell be held without the right to bail related to criminal cases at least nine years old.
Kelly K. Samuels, an assistant district attorney, confirmed to Vrabel that no evidence yet connects either of the two guns found in Chappell’s home to the Oct. 23 shooting.
Chappell watched the proceedings, in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, through a window looking in on the courtroom, where family members were present.
Key issue
The central issue in Chappell’s dangerousness hearing Monday was whether one particular count against him in fact involved a weapon defined by state statute as a large-capacity firearm. Samuels argued that Chappell’s possession of a 31-round magazine suited to a 9 mm pistol — both found in a grey box in a green bag in his apartment — meant the standard had been met. The magazine contained 13 bullets; state law defines high capacity as more than 10 bullets. A second 9 mm handgun contained 10 bullets.
Colonna, Chappell’s attorney, argued that the magazine in and off itself was not a large-capacity firearm. “The second weapon had no clip in it,” he told Vrabel.
Colonna acknowledged that while Chappell possessed weapons without a required firearms identification card, their presence in his home did not represent a threat to the community. He said Chappell obtained the guns after someone invaded his home. “When they turned around, they fired shots,” Colonna said of those intruders. “After that, he got a firearm to protect himself.”
“The commonwealth is trying to jail him for the next four months … without any right to bail,” Colonna told Vrabel, urging some middle course. “You can find some terms to release him back into the community. For one, the guns are gone.”
He argued further that Chappell cooperated with police and led them to the closet where he kept the guns. Vrabel appeared to discount that, saying from the bench that police would have found the weapons in their search. “The fact remains that he’s in possession of these firearms with a large amount of ammunition without a license,” Vrabel said. “Isn’t that dangerous? Why does he have firearms?”
After a recess, Vrabel returned to the courtroom to order that Chappell be held until Feb. 28.
“I’m satisfied that there is evidence that he did possess the large-capacity firearm,” Vrabel said.
Chappell's admission to police that he possessed the guns was grounds, the judge noted, to have the court review the defendant's probation status in an unrelated offense.