Three juveniles hit by cars in two separate accidents on Pittsfield's West Side

PITTSFIELD — Three children suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in two separate car accidents in the city’s West Side neighborhood.

The accidents came just hours after a 30-year-old Pittsfield woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after she and her 3-year-old daughter were hit crossing the street near Dorothy Amos Park.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, Pittsfield police responded to a call near 17 Seymour St. for reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Police say that a juvenile was struck after running behind a tractor-trailer truck driving down Seymour Street.

The juvenile was transported to Berkshire Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

About 45 minutes later, the emergency dispatch line received a second call for a motor vehicle accident with reported injuries near the intersection of Bradford and Center streets. Police say that in this incident, two juveniles were hit by an SUV after walking into the street.

Both juveniles were transported to BMC by ambulance with minor injuries.

The on-duty Pittsfield sergeant said both incidents are being investigated by the department’s traffic division.

All three of Monday’s accidents occurred within a mile of one another — with little more than a block separating the two afternoon accidents.