PITTSFIELD — An accused narcotics trafficker tied to an illicit firearm has asked a Superior Court judge to release him on his own personal recognizance while his case remains pending in the courts.
Mark J. Jessamy, 30, of 53½ Orchard St., Apt. 1 Pittsfield, is challenging his $25,000 bail Central Berkshire District Court Judge Jennifer Tyne set last week.
According to court documents, Tyne ordered bail for Jessamy, who faces charges that include drug trafficking and possessing an illegal firearm in commission of a felony, based on his ties to family in the Bronx, his financial resources, the nature of the offenses and the potential penalties they carry.
The office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington did not seek bail. On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Talmadge Reeves took no position on Jessamy’s bail review petition, which Superior Court Judge John Agostini has taken under advisement.
Jessamy was the target of a drug investigation conducted by the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force and the Anti-Crime Unit, Drug Unit and Detective Bureau of the Pittsfield Police Department. He was detained around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the Alltown gas station and convenience storeat Tyler and First streets.
Defense lawyer David Pixley, at Wednesday’s remote Superior Court hearing, granted that Jessamy had drugs on him when he was approached by law enforcement. Authorities said in court documents that Jessamy allegedly was carrying 294 wax baggies containing heroin and more than 32 grams of cocaine.
Authorities allegedly found a firearm tucked in a couch inside Jessamy’s Orchard Street residence, said Reeves. The prosecutor said that he expects prosecutors will seek a grand jury indictment against Jessamy, which would move the case to Superior Court.
Jessamy’s case is currently in district court, but he appealed bail in superior court. {span}He has pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking between 18 and 36 grams of cocaine, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute, firearm and ammunition possession without an FID card, improper firearm storage and possessing a firearm in commission of a felony.
In arguing for his client to remain free before trial, Pixley said that Jessamy has no history of missing court dates, has family in Pittsfield, has lived here for a decade and has a new baby. Pixley also noted that Jessamy did not try to run from when police moved to detain him.
The same cannot be said for the two codefendants in the case, according to Reeves.
Authorities allege thatDonald Jennings, 31, of New York City and Michael Williams, 28, of 28 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, fled through the front door of {span}Apartment 1 at 241 First St. when police with warrants moved to search the unit Sept. 30. According to a police report, Jessamy allegedly was using the First Street unit as a “base of operations” for his accused narcotics trafficking operation.
Jennings was taken to Berkshire Medical Center after a brief foot chase with police. At the hospital, Jennings spit out a “large baggie” containing about 36 grams of cocaine after police say he swallowed “his supply.” Reeves said Wednesday that Jennings was still in a medically induced coma.