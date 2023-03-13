<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Accused would-be bank robber now facing charges in superior court

Front of bank with police tape blocking off entrance (copy)

The Berkshire Bank branch at 66 West St. in Pittsfield was the scene of an unarmed robbery late last year. 

PITTSFIELD — A man accused of robbing the Berkshire Bank downtown this winter has been indicted, moving his case to Berkshire Superior Court, where serious felony offenses are prosecuted. 

Louis

Modal

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all