Former prosecutor charged with rape once offered Pittsfield his ‘vision for a better criminal justice system’

PITTSFIELD — A former Suffolk County prosecutor charged this week with rape spoke in 2019 to the legal community of Berkshire County, two years after the alleged crime, sharing his vision for “a better criminal justice system.”

On Tuesday, Adam Foss was charged in Manhattan with rape and sexual abuse of a woman in a New York hotel room in October 2017.

Foss, 42, came to Pittsfield on Oct. 30, 2019, to lecture to law enforcement personnel, attorneys and court workers about his work to help young people not fall into what he called the "rabbit hole" of mass incarceration.

Foss pleaded not guilty this week in State Supreme Court and was released pending trial. His attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb, told reporters that Foss had a consensual sexual encounter with the woman.

After working from 2008 to 2016 in the juvenile division of the Suffolk County prosecutor’s office, Foss founded a nonprofit, Prosecutor Impact, and began making national appearances, usually to speak before legal groups about efforts to reduce incarceration rates.

His appearance in Pittsfield was sponsored by the Trial Court as part of a program to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the local court system.

Foss spoke at the Berkshire Family and Probate Court. At the time, he was a visiting senior fellow at Harvard Law School, had recently been named a “Nelson Mandela Changemaker of the Year” and was befriended by musician John Legend.

This week, Legend tweeted an apology for helping to give Foss exposure. “We are sorry to all the women he has harmed,” the tweet said.

The new charges follow a separate 2020 investigation commissioned by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, according to multiple media reports.

Quote “I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.” Adam Foss, in a statement in response to a Boston law firm's earlier review of his conduct while he served with the Suffolk County DA's office

WBUR reported last year that the DA’s office hired a Boston law firm to examine accusations of improper behavior by Foss. The law firm concluded that Foss had not broken laws, but noted that he “engaged in concerning conduct with at least two adult female office interns and students.”

The radio station said at the time that Foss, who declined to be interviewed by the law firm, provided a statement saying he was aware of allegations concerning his conduct. “I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”

The Boston inquiry was triggered by a Nov. 17, 2020, post on Medium that named Foss. That first-person account, by Raegan Sealy, began, “In 2017, I was raped by a progressive, liberal, acclaimed social justice advocate. Here is my story.”

The New York Times reported it is unclear whether Sealy's disclosure formed the basis of the investigation and charges brought this week by the Manhattan DA's office.

The year before the Medium account appeared, Foss, who is Black, spoke in Pittsfield of growing up in the home of white parents who adopted him from an orphanage.

At 19, Foss said, he was busted for selling drugs. His tale in Pittsfield hung on what was different about that confrontation between someone committing a crime and law enforcement.

The police officer who pulled him over was his adoptive father , Foss told the audience.

"After he took me down to the station, sat me in a cell for a little while, he took me home and he loved me, just like he did every other time I screwed up after that,” Foss said. "Just like maybe, maybe, we need to love our young people when they come to the system, when they screw up."