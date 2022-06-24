Three-vehicle accident in Adams leaves two people injured

ADAMS — Two people were injured Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Howland Avenue.
The wreck occurred around 2:20 p.m. near Gene's Sales and Service. The driver of a 2010 Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on Howland Avenue, and as the vehicle turned into the auto store, it collided with a 2006 Mazda SE6 that was heading southbound, according to Adams Police Detective Mike Wandrei.
The impact of the collision sent the Mazda into a spin, and the car grazed a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse that was exiting the auto shop.
A passenger in the Subaru and the driver of the Mazda were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, Wandrei said.
A Civil Motor Vehicle Infraction will be issued to the driver of the Subaru once the investigation is complete, he said.