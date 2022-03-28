Adams home damaged in fire

ADAMS — Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a home on North Summer Street on Monday morning.
No one was injured. The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. at 78 N. Summer St. One of the occupants of the home went to the second floor to turn on a light, and it flashed and went off, according to Tim Ziemba, assistant chief for the Adams Fire Department.
The man then went downstairs and turned the circuit breaker back on, and when he returned to the second floor he could hear flames in the wall. The man and another resident evacuated the home, and firefighters arrived within minutes.
The blaze was contained to one room on the second floor and the attic, Ziemba said. It was extinguished by 11:15 a.m.
More than 50 first responders came to the scene of the fire, including personnel from the Adams, Williamstown, Savoy, Lanesborough and Cheshire fire departments.
"Hats off to those guys," house occupant Rachel Tomkowicz said. "They are all volunteers, and they all showed up no matter what they were doing at home."
