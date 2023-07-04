An Adams man accused of child rape and multiple other charges will remain in custody on $250K bail

PITTSFIELD — An Adams man accused of multiple counts of rape and indecent assault of a child will remain held on $250,000 bail, a judge has ruled.
Donald Monsees Sr., 71, was denied release during a bail hearing Friday in Berkshire Superior Court, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Monsees, a convicted sex offender, made his unsuccessful request after being held for six months without the right to bail. In arguing for Monsees' release, his attorney cited numerous health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and kidney cancer.
But Judge Francis Flannery said Monsees has received adequate access to care during his stay at the Berkshire House of Correction, and he noted bail is appropriate due to a number of factors, including his prior convictions, numerous victims, a potential life sentence with mandatory minimum, and ties to Florida.
It was not the first time Monsees sought release for health reasons. Last October, a judge denied his request, citing in part records that showed that he had purchased a “staggering amount of diabetes-exacerbating food items" from the jail canteen, presumably to intentionally raise his blood sugar.
Prosecutors say Monsees raped three males when they were minors between the ages of 9 to about 13 about a decade ago. He also is accused of targeting and sexually assaulting two boys last summer.
He has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including multiple counts rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, indecent exposure, as well as one count of witness intimidation.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled for December.