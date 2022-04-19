An Adams man charged in a break-in and unarmed robbery has been ordered held as dangerousness

ADAMS — An Adams man arrested in connection with a break-in Friday and unarmed robbery Saturday was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing.
Robert Lafaver, 38, was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on Tuesday on multiple charges in connection with the incidents.
He was accused of breaking into a home on North Summer Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report by Adams Police Officer Nicholas Sorrell. When a resident heard someone going through the kitchen drawers, he confronted the man and chased him out of the house.
Lafaver fled on foot, but was eventually spotted crossing Burnet’s Field near Lime Street, the report said. He was detained with the help of Adams Police Officer Christopher Dabrowski and a state trooper. He was later released on $40 bail.
About 10:45 p.m. Saturday, he showed up at the Mobil station on Howland Avenue, the report said, and demanded cash.
“I don’t want anyone to get hurt," he allegedly told the cashier. "I need the money out of the drawer. I’m sorry.”
He was not armed, and fled on foot with more than $700, the report said.
Officer Sorrell, who responded to the robbery, suspected it was Lafaver based on a description of the suspect. He confirmed his hunch by comparing surveillance video footage with the booking mugshot from the day before.
Lafaver was arrested in his room at the nearby Mount Royal Inn, where police allegedly found a bag full of money and clothing worn during the incident, the report said. He allegedly admitted to the robbery under questioning.
While in custody, Lafaver made suicidal comments to a police officer, and was transferred to the Berkshire County House of Correction and placed on suicide watch.
Lafaver is known to police due to previous incidents, including one in July 2020 in which he wielded a butcher knife and yelled at the police to shoot him, according to the report.
He pleaded not guilty to daytime breaking and entering to commit a felony in the Friday break-in, and unarmed robbery in the Saturday incident. Judge William Rota ordered him held as dangerous until August. He is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing on May 25.