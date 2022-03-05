Cops found the heroin in 2019. This week, a jury delivered a verdict in aging North Adams case

PITTSFIELD — Three years ago this month, cops searching a North Adams apartment pushed up a ceiling tile and found 556 bags of heroin. This week, that evidence helped persuade a jury to convict an Adams man of drug trafficking.

Christopher Gaynor, 40, will now spend three and a half to four years in state prison, following his sentencing Wednesday by Judge John Agostini.

Quote Christopher Gaynor told police at the time of his 2019 arrest that he was serving as a caregiver for the woman who lived in the North Adams apartment where drugs were discovered.

When North Adams police and members of the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant March 17, 2019, they found not only that bathroom ceiling stash, estimated to be worth up to $7,760 on the street, but $2,503 in cash on Gaynor, who had been the subject of an investigation for three months, according to a criminal complaint filed at the time.

Gaynor told police at the time of his arrest that he was serving as a caregiver for the woman who lived in the Union Street apartment. The resident, who herself was found to be in possession of seven bags of heroin, confirmed that Gaynor worked for her and said she had received drugs from him in exchange for giving him a place in North Adams from which he could sell drugs in the city.

Archives Adams man charged with dealing heroin

The 2019 search of the apartment’s drop ceiling also turned up a bag containing 8.4 grams of cocaine, police said.

The Berkshire Superior Court jury convicted Gaynor of single counts of possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute. He had been convicted before of at least four drug-related offenses.

In a statement, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said that while she continues “to advocate for public health approaches to those who struggle with problematic substance use,” she plans to aggressively prosecute “those who run distribution operations.”

Gaynor’s sentence was recommended jointly by prosecution and defense.