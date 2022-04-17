Adams police arrest man for robbing Mobil gas station on Route 8

ADAMS — An unnamed suspect is behind bars accused of robbing a Route 8 gas station on Saturday.
Around 10:45 p.m. Adams police officers were dispatched to the Mobil gas station on Howland Avenue for a reported unarmed robbery. According to a police Facebook post the man — who authorities have not identified — fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Adams' K9 dog, Kumar, tracked the suspect to a nearby area where officers quickly apprehended the man without incident. No other details of the robbery were available by Sunday evening.
The suspect remains in jail pending his arraignment Monday morning in Northern Berkshire District Court.
Adams police believe the alleged thief is the same man who allegedly tried to break into a home in Adams on Friday afternoon.
Adams police were called to a home at 3:35 p.m. in area of North Summer Street and Lime Street after reports of a man breaking into a residence. Police say the homeowner chased after the culprit. When officers arrived on scene, they began searching for the suspect and arrested him a short time later without incident. At the time, police released the man on personal recognizance.