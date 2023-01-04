ADAMS — A motorist is facing mutliple charges, including drug trafficking, after a police officer discovered what is believed to be cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop.
After pulling the vehicle over on Howland Avenue for defective equipment early Wednesday, the officer noticed the driver begin to "hastily reach for their waistband," according to a post on the Adams Police Department Facebook page.
The driver was detained, and found to be in possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine and 100 bags of heroin, the post said.
The driver, who was not identified, faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, driving with a revoked licence and defective equipment.
They will be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court, the post said.
No further information was available.