Adams woman gets up to 5 years in prison for killing man while driving drunk

PITTSFIELD — An Adams woman who struck and killed a man with her vehicle while driving drunk has been sentenced to up to five years in prison, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Debra Milesi, 60, was convicted in Berkshire Superior Court in March of several charges, including motor vehicle homicide, after a five-day jury trial.
Milesi was speeding on East Hoosac Street about 1 a.m. Sept. 29, 2018, when she struck Jerome “Jeremy” Berard, who was standing outside his vehicle. Berard, 38, died of his injuries days later.
Witnesses told investigators Milesi tried to drag Berard’s body to the side of the road and yelled for help before driving away as officers were arriving, according to a police report. When Adams police pulled her over, she displayed visible signs of intoxication and had a blood alcohol concentration of more than twice the legal limit.
“My heart goes out to the Berard family, who will continually mourn their loss and I hope this brings them a sense of satisfaction," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement. "Jeremy’s death was avoidable and this conviction holds the person responsible accountable.”
Jurors found her guilty March 10 on charges of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident with death resulting, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
The DA's Office requested a sentence of 5 1/2 to 8 years in state prison, and the defense asked for 2 1/2 years.
Judge John Agostini sentenced Milesi on Wednesday to four to five years in prison, to be followed by four years' probation.