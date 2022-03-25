CHESHIRE — After an hourslong standoff with police in Cheshire, Timothy Tatro, a Pittsfield man, was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on Friday.

His charges include assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and violating an abuse prevention order. Tatro, 40, is being held on dangerousness and is due back in court next month. A plea of not guilty was entered of all charges.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Cheshire Police went to serve Tatro a restraining order at Pine Valley mobile home park telling him he had to leave, but he refused, according to the application for a criminal complaint filed by police in court. After two officers knocked on the door again, they used a spare key from a neighbor to open the door and saw Tatro in the doorway pointing a crossbow at an officer. The officer used his taser, but wrote in the complaint he is not sure it hit Tatro.

A state police crisis negotiator then tried to get Tatro to surrender, and police negotiated with him for "nearly six hours," according to the report. Police then got written consent from the homeowner to go inside the house where they arrested Tatro, according to the criminal complaint.

Residents within 100 years of the standoff were evacuated, the report says.

No one was hurt during the standoff.