A recent SJC ruling affects more than 600 Berkshire County OUI cases. It's unclear how many could be dismissed

PITTSFIELD — Hundreds of Berkshire County drivers convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol may have the opportunity to erase that taint from their records.
For a time, a failed Breathalyzer test was all but ironclad evidence to convict someone of impaired driving.
But after a state lab failed to turn documents over to lawyers challenging the validity of those tests, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court last week ruled that the "right to due process for approximately 27,000 defendants" had been violated.
The ruling means those convicted based on a Breathalyzer may have an easier time appealing to have their cases reopened and possibly dismissed.
Justice Frank Gaziano, writing for the high court, said that the Office for Alcohol Testing, a division of the State Police crime lab, deliberately withheld from prosecutors and defense attorneys information about problems with the calibration process for certain devices.
The ruling says the results of breath tests by Alcotest 9510 Breathalyzer devices administered from June 1, 2011, to April 18, 2019, are not admissible evidence for prosecutions.
The ruling affects 606 cases in Berkshire County, according to a spokesperson for the Committee of Public Counsel Services, the state's public defender agency.
Springfield lawyer Joseph Bernard, who also practices in Berkshire County and who for years has been litigating the case on behalf of several defendants, said in an interview the 27,000 people affected were notified a few years ago that they have a right to petition the court to withdraw their guilty pleas or seek a new trial.
The SJC's ruling, Bernard said, means those people won't bear the burden of proving the government engaged in egregious misconduct when they move to get their charges dismissed.
"Truth and transparency really matter," he added. "It matters from a scientific standpoint, and it has a significant impact on the reliability of measurement instruments.”
The ruling, Bernard said, stops short of automatically dismissing cases, but instead requires defendants to file court motions to vacate.
To win such a motion, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Tuesday that defendants must show the breath test led to their plea or guilty verdict.
Shugrue said his office will review any requests on a case-by-case basis.
He said the prosecutors' office will oppose efforts to overturn convictions if there is other evidence of a defendant's guilty beyond the breath test, such as witness testimony or field-sobriety tests.
"Not every case is going to be successful on a motion for a new trial, because there's a lot of other cases that will have a lot of damaging evidence against the defendant," Shugrue said.
On the other hand, if the breath test formed the basis of the evidence, prosecutors probably wouldn't fight the bid for dismissal.
"If that’s the case," Shugrue said, "and there was no other evidence that the court could find them guilty on, we might agree that there’s no evidence for a new trial."
Bernard said in his experience appealing OUI convictions on the grounds of faulty breath test evidence, “The majority of them get dismissed."
Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the state's public-defenders agency, in a statement said the ruling is "a victory for the thousands of people who have been living with tainted convictions and for those who believe the government should be accountable for its actions."
Benedetti likened the situation to the state drug-lab scandals that started about a decade ago, though the SJC vacated the convictions of tens of thousands of people in whose cases the evidence was discredited. Convictions tied to the breath tests in question were not automatically vacated, Bernard said.
Bernard said he's concerned that many who were affected by the breath-test problems won't pursue the court process laid out in the ruling, and as a result will "have these convictions on their record, simmering in the background."
CPCS can help indigent defendants navigate the process with a lawyer. More information can be found at Publiccounsel.net/breathalyzer.
The SJC's decision was a "serious indictment of egregious conduct" by the state police office, local defense attorney Marc Vincelette said.
"It's a conviction of the Office of Alcohol Testing," Vincelette said. "It was clear that the court found that they were withholding exculpatory evidence in complete disregard of court orders, and as a result, there's going to be about six years of OUIs that could potentially be thrown out.”