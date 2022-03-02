Alleged Pittsfield Subway sandwich shop robbers released with conditions

PITTSFIELD — Two city residents accused of robbing the Subway on South Street on Tuesday night have been granted conditional release.
Patrick Latini, 25, and Talia Sistrunk, 23 each pleaded not guilty to single counts of armed robbery in Central Berkshire District court on Wednesday.
Their defense lawyers and Assistant District Attorney Mrinalini Bhaumik agreed that both Latini and Sistrunk were dangerous, but they believe the conditions of release would ensure the safety of the public.
Judge Mark Pasquariello released them from pretrial custody with orders for them to stay away from the Subway at 179 South St., and to possess no weapons.
Family members of both the defendants filed petitions to have both Sistrunk and Latini committed for substance use disorder treatment.
Sistrunk and Latini allegedly fled the store on foot about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday "after demanding and receiving an undisclosed amount of money," according to a news release from Pittsfield Police.
No injuries were reported, police said, and it was not immediately clear whether they displayed or possessed a weapon.
They were arrested after police spotted them getting picked up by a vehicle not far from the Subway, police said.
