An 8-year-old boy went missing in a wooded area of Monterey. State police found him unharmed

MONTEREY — An 8-year-old boy was found unharmed late Tuesday morning, after he was reported missing from a house on Fairview Road that is used for short-term rentals.
“He wandered away from the house, and we spent a couple hours looking for him, and we found him down the street, behind one of his neighbor's house, playing in the woods,” a trooper from the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Lee told The Eagle.
The boy’s parents, who were renting the house through Airbnb, said their son had been missing beginning about 8:30 a.m. Shortly before 10 a.m., the Monterey Police Department requested state police assistance.
The house is located on a brook in a heavily wooded section of town.
“Patrols from the state police-Lee barracks, along with a lieutenant and sergeant from Troop B Headquarters, initially responded to assist Monterey police and fire, Great Barrington police, Williamstown police and Pittsfield police with the search,” said Dave Procopio, a state police spokesman in Framingham.
“State Police K9 teams also responded, as did K9s from Great Barrington and Pittsfield police. Also responding were troopers from the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, which is a group of personnel specially trained in search and rescue operations, including in rural areas or difficult terrain.”
Two troopers from the response team, along with a local resident who was assisting in the search, found the boy at 11:38 a.m., behind a home at 68 Fairview Road. The boy then was reunited with his parents.
“We were thrilled that it had a happy ending,” Procopio said.