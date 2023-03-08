<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
An Adams man accused of assaulting a child last September has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Berkshire Superior Court

PITTSFIELD — An Adams man is facing multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, in connection with an incident last September.

Jacob Alisauskas, 22, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday after a grand jury handed up indictments Jan. 17 in the case. The charges also include permitting bodily injury to a child and assault and battery, misdemeanors.

Because of the way the charges were brought, a police report was not filed with the court, but other documents indicate they stem from an incident on Sept. 27, 2022.

The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Giarolo, and defense lawyer Dean Manuel was appointed to represent Alisauskas. 

Alisauskas was summonsed to Tuesday's proceeding, at which not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

Judge John Agostini released him on recognizance, with orders to appear for a Zoom hearing on June 22. If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 15 years in state prison. 

