Pittsfield officer was justified in shooting Miguel Estrella, DA's investigation finds

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield police officer who shot and killed a distraught man in March will not face criminal charges.
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Pittsfield Police Department's use of force on March 25, reviewed during a four-month probe, was supported by law.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said the investigation found that Officer Nicholas Sondrini used legal authority and acted in self defense in making the decision to shoot Estrella.
She said Sondrini and other officers exhausted all available means to defuse the confrontation. The inquiry found that the use of force was “proportional to the threatened harm.”
"These are sad and tragic circumstances. They are not criminal in nature,” Harrington said. “Many systems failed Miguel Estrella.”
"Clearly, this was a mental health crisis," Estrella's sister, Elina, said after the presentation. "We need to answer these questions so this doesn't happen to anyone else."
The report upholds a finding by the Pittsfield Police Department in late April that Sondrini was justified in his use of force when he shot Estrella twice after police say they attempted to stop him, using less-than-lethal means, from advancing toward them with a raised knife.
On Friday afternoon, the office released findings of a four-month investigation into Estrella’s fatal shooting outside his 279 Onota St. apartment building. Estrella, 22, died that night of two gunshot wounds to his upper right chest.
Estrella’s death was assailed as unjust by family, friends and members of the community, prompting an April 10 “Justice for Miguel” march and rally in downtown Pittsfield.
It led to renewed demands for Pittsfield police to adopt the use of body cameras as well as calls that crisis clinicians, rather than police, be routinely available to respond to calls involving people in mental health crises.
Family and friends say Estrella had been depressed and was engaged at the time in self-harm. The shooting followed an earlier police call to Estrella’s address. The police department found, in its internal view, that it did not have grounds to seek an involuntary commitment of Estrella after officers responded to an initial 911 call for help.
The findings were presented Thursday to members of the Estrella family and to Police Chief Michael Wynn and Mayor Linda Tyer. Harrington said Wynn related the legal finding to members of the department on Thursday as well.
Both Tyer and Wynn listened to the findings Friday as well, in a conference room at the DA’s North Street headquarters.
Harrington opened her briefing expressing support for the Estrella family and for those affected by the shooting.
Using a large digital screen, she then presented, for nearly an hour, a chronology of the night of the shooting, alternating summaries of events with audio and video clips, including 911 calls and emergency radio communications from the night of the shooting.
Elina Estrella was joined at the presentation by the family’s attorney, Raymond Jacoub.
In its April 27 report, the PPD’s Force Investigation Team determined that Sondrini properly followed “use of force guidelines.” It said Estrella posed an immediate threat as he came at an officer “at a fast pace” with a raised knife.
“Recognizing this [imminent] deadly threat within a few feet of his position, Officer Sondrini fired 2 rounds from his firearm, striking Mr. Estrella with both rounds,” the report said.
