After Pittsfield rape arrest, officials urge other possible victims to come forward

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says violence against women is at a "crisis" point in Berkshire County. “We’re all responsible for addressing this violence," she said Wednesday, as her office detailed charges against a 20-year-old Pittsfield man. 

PITTSFIELD — Law enforcement officials are calling for other possible victims to come forward following the arrest Tuesday of a Pittsfield man in connection with alleged rapes.

The newly formed Violent Crime Task Force arrested Lucius Copeland, 20, after an investigation by police officers in Pittsfield, Hinsdale and Lee connected him with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl last summer.

Copeland is being held pending a dangerousness hearing in Central Berkshire District Court on Jan. 4.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a news conference Wednesday that two of the alleged assaults occurred in Pittsfield and another occurred in Lanesborough.

She said the alleged assaults were violent and point to a need to address sexual violence. “It really should be unthinkable and it happens more than many of us would like to admit,” Harrington said.

“We have a crisis in Berkshire County of violence against women and girls,” Harrington said. “We’re all responsible for addressing this violence.”

Copeland was charged with two counts of aggravated rape and a single count of rape of a child.

Harrington said the task force believes there may be other victims who have not reported assaults, allegedly by Copeland. Her office is urging any other victims to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

This story will be updated.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

