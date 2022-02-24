Man with history of psychiatric illness to be charged in killing of Clarksburg resident

A man who family say long has suffered from schizophrenia will face charges of kidnapping and murder in the death this week of a Clarksburg man.
William Gingerich, 36, was arrested Thursday evening by police in Lewiston, N.Y., on a Massachusetts state police warrant. He is expected to be brought back to Massachusetts to face arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court in the death of Dennis Bernardi, 71, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Bernardi was found dead Wednesday at a Middle Road address in Clarksburg, after Clarksburg and North Adams police went there for a well-being check. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that Bernardi was the victim of a homicide.
Gingerich’s mother, Laura, told The Eagle in 2019 that her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 18 and became delusional when in his first year of college.
In 2019, William Gingerich was receiving visits at his home in Clarksburg from a clinician associated with The Brien Center who helped police officers with calls that involved possible psychiatric issues.
Laura Gingerich said that when she visited her son at his home in 2019, she found him thin and eating from dirty plates and silverware, with carpets pulled up and evidence that he was delusional.
“I came up and I was concerned that he was spiraling,” she said at the time.
An involuntary commitment for William Gingerich at Berkshire Medical Center followed, something that Laura Gingerich said had happened 17 times.
“It’s an illness,” she told Eagle reporter Amanda Drane, referring to her son’s struggles. “It’s no different than any other serious illness.”
In a statement Thursday, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington offered her “heartfelt condolences to the Bernardi family.”
An investigation into the circumstances of Bernardi’s death is continuing, according to Andrew McKeever, a spokesman for Harrington. The office declined to say what led it to build a case against Gingerich, pending his arraignment, the date of which is pending.