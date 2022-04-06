New York man's 1983 arson conviction in Berkshire County overturned due to antisemitic remarks

PITTSFIELD — The arson conviction of a Jewish man who maintained his innocence for nearly four decades has been dismissed after it was revealed that a juror in the Berkshire County case made antisemitic remarks.
The remarks came to light after one juror and one alternate juror drew attention to a comment made by the jury foreperson in the 1983 trial of New York real estate executive Barry Jacobson, who was later convicted of setting fire to his vacation home in Richmond.
In a sworn statement, one juror recalled comments made by the woman who served as jury foreperson in Jacobson's trial.
“From the beginning of our deliberations," the reporting juror said, "the forelady of the jury …. repeatedly made references to Mr. Jacobson as being ‘one of those New York Jews who think they can come up here and get away with anything.’”
The alternate juror recounted hearing similar statements from the jury foreperson, according to the Innocence Project, representatives for which joined the Anti-Defamation League and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington at a virtual news conference Tuesday.
Jacobson, who did not participate in the news conference, said in a statement later Tuesday that bias "infected the prosecution and the jury deliberations."
“Nearly 40 years ago, I was wrongfully convicted for a crime I didn’t commit," he said. “This wrongful conviction has cast a painful shadow over my life. I am thankful to God, family and friends. The evils of antisemitism and racism in our legal system must be fought relentlessly.”
After jurors convicted Jacobson of arson in 1983, he served just over 40 days in jail and was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
"He spent more than a month in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, based on unreliable arson evidence and a baseless claim that he was looking to make insurance money on the home — although no claim was ever filed," said the Innocence Project.
According to a motion for post conviction relief filed by Jacobson's longtime attorney, former Supreme Judicial Court Justice Robert Cordy, Jacobson and his friend were indicted on an arson charge in connection with a fire at Jacobson's vacation home in Richmond that occurred late January 1982.
The evidence against Jacobson was circumstantial, Cordy argued. Jacobson and his friend had traveled to the vacation home that morning to retrieve a jeep for his friend to use on an upcoming trip. But the garage door opening didn't seem to work, a light was on in the house, and it looked like a board was missing from garage.
Jacobson worried there may have been another burglary but didn't have a key, the motion said, so he drove to meet the caretaker of his Richmond property, but in the process his vehicle left the road and ran into a snowbank.
Around the same time, a fire alarm in the home was tripped, triggering a fire department response. State police also came to the scene. The motion said the fire was extinguished shortly after.
Evidence was used that never should have been admitted at trial, Cordy argued.
Authorities had argued that the fire had started on the porch of the house on a carpet, said Jacobson's co-counsel and Innocence Project lawyer Barry Scheck.
The carpet was tested for the presence of gasoline, and Scheck said that one year after the fire, investigators "found" a vial of what they claimed was gasoline that had been "squeezed out of the carpet," and that authorities had failed to properly document.
Jacobson has maintained his innocence. The Massachusetts Appeals Court in 1985 upheld the conviction.
Harrington said that prosecutors have a responsibility to ensure that jurors are free of bias.
"It was clear to me that this verdict was tainted by stereotypes and bias and that there was absolutely no way that my office could ethically or morally defend Mr. Jacobson's conviction," Harrington said.
Her office agreed to Jacobson's motion for post-conviction relief in January and subsequently filed a dismissal of the charges against him, she said.
Harrington said her office has seen a "shocking rise in hateful incidents over recent years targeting Jewish, Black and Latino communities here in Berkshire County."
"The need to stand against antisemitism is every bit as relevant today as it was in 1983. I will do everything that I can to keep hate and bias from undermining our justice system," she added.
Cordy said Jacobson, now 78, who went on to chair a New York City realty firm, has been haunted by the trauma associated with being wrongfully convicted.
"He's a very strong person, very committed person," Cordy said. "His business, relationships were disrupted. Financing for some of his projects were disrupted, but he kept pursuing them and pursuing it. He's just that kind of person. And so he’s made it through in some respects, but in terms of the trauma for him personally and his family, that really can never be undone."